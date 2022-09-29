HNP Capital LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.31. 27,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.97 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.