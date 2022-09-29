HNP Capital LLC Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 41.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,153,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,159,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ryder System by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,355,000 after acquiring an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of R stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.34. 37,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.69. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.