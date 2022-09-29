HOPR (HOPR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $742,371.00

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $17.13 million and $742,371.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 270,992,604 coins. HOPR’s official website is hoprnet.org/pt. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

