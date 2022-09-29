Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys 5,086 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.55. 796,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,559,604. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $134.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

