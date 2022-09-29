Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $234.38. The company had a trading volume of 158,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,225. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.