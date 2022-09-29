Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Hubbell comprises about 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hubbell Stock Up 2.2 %

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $222.00 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

