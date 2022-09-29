Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

