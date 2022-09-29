Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 61,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,418. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $226.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.