Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GT. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

GT stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 173,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,563. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

