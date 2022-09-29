Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers makes up 2.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Cohen & Steers worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 161,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 4.2 %

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,725. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,323,352.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,323,352.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

