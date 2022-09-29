Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,051,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $24,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.73. 21,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,800. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

