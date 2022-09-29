Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Down 20%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating) was down 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 90,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Hunter Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543,960.00 and a PE ratio of -0.11.

About Hunter Technology

(Get Rating)

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.