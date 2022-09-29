Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading 33.3% Higher

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 305,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 86,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Iconic Minerals Trading Up 22.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$14.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

About Iconic Minerals

(Get Rating)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.