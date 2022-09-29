IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $104.74 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

