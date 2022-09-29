Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.66

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 78308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Impala Platinum Increases Dividend

Impala Platinum Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.4471 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Impala Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

