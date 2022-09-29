Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.66

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 78308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Impala Platinum Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Impala Platinum Increases Dividend
Impala Platinum Company Profile
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.
