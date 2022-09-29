Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Imunon Stock Performance
Imunon has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.
Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Imunon will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imunon
About Imunon
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imunon (CLSN)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.