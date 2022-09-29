Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Imunon Stock Performance

Imunon has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Imunon will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imunon

About Imunon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imunon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Imunon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Imunon worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

