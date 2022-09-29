ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 221,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,351,827 shares.The stock last traded at $8.27 and had previously closed at $8.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.74.

ING Groep Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,134 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after buying an additional 1,060,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

