Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €6.00 ($6.12) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from €10.25 ($10.46) to €7.00 ($7.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMQCF stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

