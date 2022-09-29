Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading Up 2.8%

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 62,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 48,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

