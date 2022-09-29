Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Stake Boosted by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 270,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:POCT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 30,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,787. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05.

