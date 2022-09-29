Insider Buying: 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Purchases £33,057.70 in Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 28,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06).

888 Stock Performance

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 103.90 ($1.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £463.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,484.29. 888 Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 100.70 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 447.60 ($5.41).

Get 888 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on 888 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 532.29 ($6.43).

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.