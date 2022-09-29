Insider Buying: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Buys $1,521,816.66 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 44,733 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $1,521,816.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 549,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,690,792.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 15,053 shares of Braze stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36.

On Friday, September 16th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of Braze stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00.

Braze Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.