Insider Buying: Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($27,187.05).

Glantus Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GLAN opened at GBX 12.55 ($0.15) on Thursday. Glantus Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 10.03 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 93 ($1.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research report on Wednesday.

About Glantus

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

Featured Stories

