Insider Buying: Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) insider Norman Crighton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,950 ($5,981.15).

LON HEIT traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 105 ($1.27). The stock had a trading volume of 424,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.32. Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 121 ($1.46).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Berenberg Bank reiterated a "not rated" rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

