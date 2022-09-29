Insider Buying: Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Buys 48,967 Shares of Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Rating) insider Michael Cole bought 48,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$22,035.15 ($15,409.20).
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Ironbark Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ironbark Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
