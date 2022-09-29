Insider Buying: Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Buys 48,967 Shares of Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Rating) insider Michael Cole bought 48,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$22,035.15 ($15,409.20).

Ironbark Capital Stock Performance

Ironbark Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Ironbark Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ironbark Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Ironbark Capital Company Profile

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

