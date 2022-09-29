Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Purchases $54,363.96 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $54,363.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,914,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 18,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,620.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 4,158 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,679.80.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 315,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $102,061.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 4,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,632.84.

On Friday, July 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $41,704.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $41,208.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13.98.

TELA Bio Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TELA opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.20). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 278.82% and a negative net margin of 116.80%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Stories

