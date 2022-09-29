Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $12,466.79 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $12,466.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 116 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,877.96.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

