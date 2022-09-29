Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $12,466.79 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $12,466.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 116 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,877.96.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
