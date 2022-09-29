Insider Selling: DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells £101,236.59 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51).
Adrian Marsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Adrian Marsh bought 20,000 shares of DS Smith stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £59,200 ($71,532.14).
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of DS Smith stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £29,600 ($35,766.07).
DS Smith Stock Performance
LON SMDS opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.16) on Thursday. DS Smith Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 251.10 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 422.80 ($5.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 296.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,309.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
