Insider Selling: DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells £101,236.59 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51).

On Tuesday, June 28th, Adrian Marsh bought 20,000 shares of DS Smith stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £59,200 ($71,532.14).

On Tuesday, June 28th, Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of DS Smith stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £29,600 ($35,766.07).

LON SMDS opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.16) on Thursday. DS Smith Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 251.10 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 422.80 ($5.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 296.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,309.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 378 ($4.57) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

