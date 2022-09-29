Insider Selling: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Sells £4,672 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Jon Hauck sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,336 ($28.23), for a total transaction of £4,672 ($5,645.24).

Keywords Studios Stock Up 0.2 %

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,286 ($27.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,482.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Keywords Studios plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,148 ($38.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,440.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,367.21.

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keywords Studios Company Profile

KWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($41.69) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

