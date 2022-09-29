Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $247,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $307,450.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $232,700.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $269,170.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,884. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

