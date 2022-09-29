Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Insulet worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 310.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 2.4 %

PODD stock opened at $236.14 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.58 and its 200 day moving average is $240.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.