Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,362 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises approximately 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $69,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 64.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.23.

Shares of PODD traded down $8.05 on Thursday, hitting $228.09. 911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,959. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.08. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

