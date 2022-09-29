Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Shares Down 2.9%

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Integrity Applications Stock Up 3.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.
About Integrity Applications
Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.
