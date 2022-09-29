Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 136,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,489. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

