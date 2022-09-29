International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IBM traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
