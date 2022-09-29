Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eastern Bank owned about 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,371,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.