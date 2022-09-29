Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,029 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 10.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,446,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 185,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 164,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

