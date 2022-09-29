Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.67

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.67 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 1625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

