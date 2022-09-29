Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.84

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 4486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

