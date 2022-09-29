Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in September

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,892. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

