Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.11

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 22985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Invesco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

