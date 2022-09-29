Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Up 236.8% in September

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 236.8% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 247,461 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%.

