Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 92 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRLV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter.

