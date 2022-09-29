Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Investar to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Investar Price Performance
Shares of ISTR opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.
Investar Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 11.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Investar in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
