Investors Buy High Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 41,722 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average volume of 28,822 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in XPeng by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,084,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,647,000 after buying an additional 476,486 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in XPeng by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 92,933 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in XPeng by 1,083.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,494,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,514,670. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.23.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPeng will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

