Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,317 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average volume of 1,498 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai Stock Up 36.1 %

BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,307. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.