Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,317 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average volume of 1,498 call options.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,307. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
