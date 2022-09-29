Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ipsos Stock Performance

Shares of IPSOF traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. Ipsos has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $50.00.

About Ipsos

(Get Rating)

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.