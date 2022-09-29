Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Short Interest Update

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ipsos Stock Performance

Shares of IPSOF traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. Ipsos has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $50.00.

Get Ipsos alerts:

About Ipsos

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.