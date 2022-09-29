IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.49 on Monday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

