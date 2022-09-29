IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Price Performance
Shares of IRIX opened at $2.49 on Monday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.