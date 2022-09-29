iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.38

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.38 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,550,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

