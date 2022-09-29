iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,031. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

